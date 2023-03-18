Financial Analysis: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.19 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $8.55 million 22.10 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -4.00

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pintec Technology and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 215.71%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.01, indicating that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

