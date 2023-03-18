Financial Contrast: Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.23 -$40.83 million ($1.05) -4.70

Keppel DC REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keppel DC REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust -19.36% 2.16% 0.58%

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

