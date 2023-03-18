Financial Contrast: Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) versus CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.5% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mandom and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million 0.75 $40.89 million $0.69 17.03 CCA Industries $12.84 million 0.35 -$50,000.00 ($0.11) -6.27

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mandom beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries Inc. engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products. The company was founded by David Edell and Ira W. Berman on March 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Little Ferry, NJ.

