Financial Survey: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.46% -64.95% -10.64% Sprout Social -19.79% -35.51% -17.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Sprout Social’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $275.95 million 0.45 -$106.61 million ($1.57) -0.79 Sprout Social $253.83 million 13.25 -$50.24 million ($0.92) -66.40

Risk and Volatility

Sprout Social has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Porch Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Porch Group and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sprout Social 0 2 7 0 2.78

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 466.53%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

