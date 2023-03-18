Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

