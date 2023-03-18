FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.