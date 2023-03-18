First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) vs. Its Peers Critical Comparison

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.28% 12.30% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.78 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $168.03 billion $1.65 billion 8.96

Analyst Ratings

First Resource Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Resource Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 999 6654 6362 263 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 33.70%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp peers beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

