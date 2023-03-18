First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

