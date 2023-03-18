FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $191,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $325,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.