Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 6,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 2.47.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.