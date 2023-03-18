Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 6,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

