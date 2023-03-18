Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Fluor worth $191,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

FLR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

