FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading 10.6% Higher

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 670,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,402,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

FOXO Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc, a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.