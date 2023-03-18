Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.95

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$178.95 and traded as high as C$200.15. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$197.11, with a volume of 1,060,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

