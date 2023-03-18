Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 250.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Freightos in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Freightos Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of CRGO stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Freightos has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

