FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Financial Comparison

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $3.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21% FuelCell Energy -88.92% -17.49% -12.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $130.48 million 9.11 -$142.72 million ($0.32) -9.16

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. It provides solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation, combined heat and power, distributed hydrogen, carbon capture and hydrogen-based long duration storage. The company’s platform has the differentiating ability to do all these applications utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas, and propane among others sources. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

