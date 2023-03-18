FY2023 Earnings Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 9.7 %
NYSE:MUX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
