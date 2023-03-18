FY2023 Earnings Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 9.7 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

