FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AxoGen, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AXGN opened at $8.22 on Friday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AxoGen by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

