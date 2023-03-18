FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

TEX opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

