FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut by William Blair

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $518.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agenus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

