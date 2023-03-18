FY2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.77 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

