FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

