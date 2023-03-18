FY2023 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

