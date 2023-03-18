GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAILF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. GAIL has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

