General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Trading Down 15%

Shares of General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
General European Strategic Investments Stock Down 15.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
About General European Strategic Investments
General European Strategic Investments, Inc holds interests in various projects located in Europe. The company owns the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia; Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine. It is also involved in waste management activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General European Strategic Investments (GESI)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.