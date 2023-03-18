Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.50.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

