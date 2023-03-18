Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Acquires £28,160 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,320.54).

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. Genuit Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.71. The company has a market cap of £675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,315.79%.

Several research firms have commented on GEN. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

