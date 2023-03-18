Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as high as C$3.11. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 3,643 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
