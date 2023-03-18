Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as high as C$3.11. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 3,643 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

Geodrill Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.