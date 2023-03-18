Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $98.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

