Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

