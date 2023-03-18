Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Global Payments Price Performance
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
