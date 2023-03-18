Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. 380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.73% of Global X Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

