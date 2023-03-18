GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in GoGreen Investments were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 259,806 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

GoGreen Investments stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.