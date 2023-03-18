Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GOL stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

