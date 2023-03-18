Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
GOL stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11.
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
