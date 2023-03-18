Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Trading Down 1.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 38,136 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,683,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,754,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

