Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 10.2 %

GYC stock opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($21.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

