Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GYC stock opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($21.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

