Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.31) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

