Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.99. 11,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$162.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

