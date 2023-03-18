Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Shares of GPI opened at $201.04 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $187.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

