Guess’, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Down 4.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guess’ by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

