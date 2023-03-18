Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

