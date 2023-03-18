Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 54,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 6,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares during the period.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.