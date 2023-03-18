Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 54,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 6,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares during the period.
About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.
