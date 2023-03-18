HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 314.75% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
