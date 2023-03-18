HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 314.75% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

