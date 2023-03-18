HC Wainwright Weighs in on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLMT. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.