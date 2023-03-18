Head to Head Comparison: BlackSky Technology (BKSY) & Its Competitors

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BlackSky Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 287 1535 2492 107 2.55

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.97%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s peers have a beta of -2.80, meaning that their average stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.87% -53.04% -5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.34 million -2.10 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.38 billion $647.07 million 2.28

BlackSky Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlackSky Technology peers beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.