Head-To-Head Contrast: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) versus Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.21%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -47.87% -41.17% Abliva AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.08) -0.60 Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 201.51 -$14.40 million ($0.04) -0.25

Abliva AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abliva AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abliva AB (publ) beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

