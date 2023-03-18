Head-To-Head Contrast: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) vs. Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Core Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 134.05%. Core Laboratories has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.69%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Core Laboratories 3.97% 15.98% 4.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Core Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 2.91 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Core Laboratories $489.74 million 1.91 $19.45 million $0.41 48.98

Core Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Core Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

