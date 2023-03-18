Head-To-Head Contrast: PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) vs. Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PwrCor N/A N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III 28.96% 8.98% 7.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PwrCor $190,000.00 N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 5.12 $2.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats PwrCor on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. is a cleantech energy technology company, which engages in the provision of advanced and disruptive solutions for the waste heat to energy, geothermal, and solar thermal markets. It focuses on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.

