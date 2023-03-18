HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.95

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €52.95 ($56.94) and traded as high as €61.38 ($66.00). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €61.22 ($65.83), with a volume of 590,369 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.95.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

