Helios Towers’ (HTWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.41) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 165.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTWS. Barclays increased their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -586.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

