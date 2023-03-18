Helios Towers’ (HTWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Helios Towers Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:HTWS opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.54. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.81).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

